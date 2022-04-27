Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $204.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) will report sales of $204.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $199.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $207.36 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full year sales of $805.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $809.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $860.60 million, with estimates ranging from $849.00 million to $873.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sovos Brands.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $189.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million.

SOVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sovos Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.73.

Shares of SOVO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.58. The company had a trading volume of 325,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,568. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30. Sovos Brands has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Sovos Brands by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sovos Brands (SOVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.