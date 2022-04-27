Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to Post $1.84 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.09 and the lowest is $1.60. Tyson Foods posted earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year earnings of $8.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $9.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $8.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share.

TSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.89.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $1.93 on Tuesday, hitting $92.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,547,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,801. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $100.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,804,000 after purchasing an additional 572,929 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,055,000 after purchasing an additional 83,521 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,244,000 after purchasing an additional 155,745 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,227,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,670,000 after purchasing an additional 178,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,671,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,193,000 after purchasing an additional 175,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

