Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.27. United States Cellular posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USM shares. Morgan Stanley cut United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United States Cellular in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

In other United States Cellular news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $84,101.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 20,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $650,714.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,010,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,852,000 after purchasing an additional 64,842 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in United States Cellular by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 376,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United States Cellular by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in United States Cellular by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after buying an additional 109,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in United States Cellular by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after buying an additional 13,099 shares during the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USM stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average is $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.65. United States Cellular has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $39.96.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

