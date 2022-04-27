Zacks: Analysts Expect Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) to report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Enfusion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.05. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enfusion will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enfusion.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02).

Several research analysts have commented on ENFN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

ENFN traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.27. 178,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,113. Enfusion has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $23.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Inc offers software-as-a-service for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

