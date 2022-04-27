Zacks: Analysts Expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. First Busey posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on BUSE. B. Riley lowered their price target on First Busey from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Busey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

First Busey stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.92. First Busey has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 41.63%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in First Busey by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in First Busey by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in First Busey by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 79.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

