Zacks: Analysts Expect Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Progenity’s earnings. Progenity posted earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Progenity will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.49) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Progenity.

Get Progenity alerts:

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS.

PROG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Progenity from $55.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

NASDAQ:PROG opened at $0.88 on Friday. Progenity has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09. The company has a market cap of $161.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PROG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Progenity by 285.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,664,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 1,232,182 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Progenity during the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Progenity by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 775,599 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Progenity during the 3rd quarter worth $935,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Progenity by 1,466.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 451,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 422,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

About Progenity (Get Rating)

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. The company develops targeted oral delivery of biotherapeutics, including PGN-600, an orally delivered liquid formulation of tofacitinib for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and PGN-001, an orally delivered variant of adalimumab for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progenity (PROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.