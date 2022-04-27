Zacks: Analysts Expect Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.38 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $6.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.36 million and the highest is $6.99 million. Pyxis Tankers reported sales of $5.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full year sales of $29.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.55 million to $30.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $32.13 million, with estimates ranging from $28.96 million to $35.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pyxis Tankers.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 48.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PXS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pyxis Tankers stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Pyxis Tankers worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PXS remained flat at $$0.61 during midday trading on Friday. 224,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of -0.58. Pyxis Tankers has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

