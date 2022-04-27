Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Analysts predict that ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ABB’s earnings. ABB posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABB will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ABB.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,173,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,836,000 after purchasing an additional 324,811 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ABB by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,217,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,380,000 after purchasing an additional 716,706 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ABB by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,471,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,518,000 after acquiring an additional 96,369 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ABB by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,196,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,628,000 after buying an additional 2,082,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ABB by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,756,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,951,000 after purchasing an additional 97,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $29.81 on Friday. ABB has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.66.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.537 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.18%.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

