Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Anaplan reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Anaplan.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anaplan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.81.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $231,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,906 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,842 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Anaplan by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,360,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,629,000 after purchasing an additional 293,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Anaplan by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,137,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,692,000 after purchasing an additional 537,853 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Anaplan by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,030,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,813,000 after purchasing an additional 706,040 shares during the last quarter. Corvex Management LP bought a new position in Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at $138,471,000. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.93. 6,570,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,440,894. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.11. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.71 and a beta of 1.90.

About Anaplan (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anaplan (PLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.