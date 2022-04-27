Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $828.77 Million

Analysts expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) to post sales of $828.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $817.00 million and the highest is $845.38 million. AptarGroup reported sales of $776.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year sales of $3.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AptarGroup.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $813.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.62 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of NYSE ATR traded down $4.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.58. 295,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,980. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.38. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $158.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup (Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AptarGroup (ATR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.