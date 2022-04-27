Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.42 Million

Analysts expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) to post sales of $17.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.00 million. ChromaDex reported sales of $14.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year sales of $81.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.05 million to $90.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $101.54 million, with estimates ranging from $91.58 million to $113.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.42 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 70.85% and a negative net margin of 40.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ChromaDex from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on ChromaDex in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on ChromaDex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.56.

In related news, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ChromaDex by 66.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ChromaDex by 70.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.94. 4,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,111. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.72. ChromaDex has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $10.78.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

