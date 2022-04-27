Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $304.16 Million

Brokerages forecast that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) will report $304.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $251.40 million and the highest is $357.71 million. Genmab A/S posted sales of $256.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $402.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.16 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GMAB. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $480.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

GMAB traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,369. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.67.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

