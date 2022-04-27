Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) to post $40.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.40 million. Heritage Commerce reported sales of $37.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year sales of $164.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $162.78 million to $166.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $182.53 million, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $185.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.92 million for the quarter. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTBK. Stephens began coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heritage Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

NASDAQ HTBK traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $11.31. 146,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,118. The company has a market cap of $683.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.10. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.00%.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 3,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $40,729.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Conner sold 9,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $111,616.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 34.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 51,965 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the second quarter worth about $376,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the third quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 3.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

