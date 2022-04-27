Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) to post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Infinera posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Infinera.
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $400.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $44,328.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $1,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 354,882 shares of company stock worth $3,229,829. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Infinera by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.
INFN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,580. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.01. Infinera has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49.
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
