Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $113.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) will report sales of $113.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.20 million. Qualys posted sales of $96.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $484.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $483.49 million to $485.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $567.43 million, with estimates ranging from $549.80 million to $598.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on QLYS. Wedbush lifted their target price on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Qualys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Qualys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.33.

QLYS traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.03. 265,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.10 and a beta of 0.76. Qualys has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $150.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.43.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,397.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,265,337.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares in the company, valued at $27,146,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,693 shares of company stock worth $5,373,624 over the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,988,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,350,000 after purchasing an additional 43,898 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in Qualys by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,070,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Qualys by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,045,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Qualys by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 755,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,620,000 after purchasing an additional 104,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,333,000 after purchasing an additional 31,977 shares in the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

