Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.35. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $359.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.72. The company had a trading volume of 304,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,084. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.15. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $76.18.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CEO Ann Fandozzi bought 9,560 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,198,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,139,000 after buying an additional 99,917 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,393,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,241,000 after purchasing an additional 77,438 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.3% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,801,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,429,000 after purchasing an additional 109,980 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,392,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,867,000 after purchasing an additional 329,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.8% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,167,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,992,000 after purchasing an additional 112,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

