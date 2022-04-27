Zacks: Brokerages Expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) to announce $52.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.41 million and the highest is $53.10 million. Applied Optoelectronics posted sales of $49.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year sales of $231.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $219.76 million to $238.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $267.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $54.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.37 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $6.50 to $4.70 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.61.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $2.68 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $73.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

