Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) to announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.38. Avantor also posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avantor.
Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.
Shares of AVTR stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,713,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.68. Avantor has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $44.37.
In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Avantor by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.
Avantor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avantor (AVTR)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avantor (AVTR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.