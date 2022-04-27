Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) to announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.38. Avantor also posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVTR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.94.

Shares of AVTR stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,713,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.68. Avantor has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $44.37.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Avantor by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avantor (AVTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.