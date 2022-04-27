Zacks: Brokerages Expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.23 Million

Brokerages predict that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) will post $85.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.80 million and the highest is $86.30 million. Banc of California posted sales of $64.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year sales of $345.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $338.80 million to $353.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $378.33 million, with estimates ranging from $361.50 million to $400.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. Banc of California had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Banc of California from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banc of California in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banc of California has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $249,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,015 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $98,795.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Banc of California by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Banc of California by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,958. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

