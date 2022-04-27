Zacks: Brokerages Expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.07). nLIGHT reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $67.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LASR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:LASR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,208. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49. nLIGHT has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $560.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 2.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LASR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in nLIGHT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in nLIGHT by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 35,063 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in nLIGHT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $455,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 60,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 23,739 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

