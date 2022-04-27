Zacks: Brokerages Expect Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Owlet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.22). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Owlet will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Owlet.

Get Owlet alerts:

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of ($2.50) million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Owlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owlet during the third quarter worth approximately $17,004,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,489,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,118,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Owlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,870,000. 11.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OWLT opened at $3.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.37. Owlet has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Owlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include owlet dream sock, a app to assist children for better sleep; owlet cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere, and dream lab, an online and interactive sleep training program for babies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owlet (OWLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.