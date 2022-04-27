Zacks: Brokerages Expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.54 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) will post sales of $33.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.92 billion. Verizon Communications posted sales of $33.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year sales of $136.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.90 billion to $137.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $138.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.78 billion to $142.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,894,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.55. The company has a market cap of $204.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 836,636 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,621,000 after acquiring an additional 479,331 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 29,470 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 17,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 13,573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

