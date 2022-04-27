Zacks: Brokerages Expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. Webster Financial posted earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Webster Financial.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

WBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $240,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William L. Atwell acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.43 per share, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2,043.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.36.

Webster Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.