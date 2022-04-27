Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) to Sell

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Artesian Resources Corporation operates as the parent holding company of Artesian Water Company, Inc a regulated public water utility. Artesian Water provides water utility service to customers with in its established service territory in portions of New Castle County, Delaware. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Artesian Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ARTNA stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.25. 11,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,012. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Artesian Resources has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $50.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day moving average is $45.06. The firm has a market cap of $435.03 million, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.06.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 18.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Artesian Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Artesian Resources news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $322,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Pierre A. Anderson sold 628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $30,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,524 shares of company stock valued at $500,788 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 5.9% in the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 102,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 19.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Artesian Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

