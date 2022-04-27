Zacks Investment Research Lowers Camping World (NYSE:CWH) to Sell

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

Get Camping World alerts:

CWH has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of CWH stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.18. 1,132,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.26. Camping World has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 131.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camping World will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 3,685.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,094,000 after acquiring an additional 578,449 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 839,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,641,000 after purchasing an additional 283,034 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 5,913.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 271,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 266,619 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 391.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 242,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth $8,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World (Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.