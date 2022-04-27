Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) to “Buy”

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “
Several other research firms have also recently commented on CDXS. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Codexis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.
Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $81,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $728,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Codexis by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Codexis by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Codexis by 372.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Codexis during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Codexis during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000.
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.
