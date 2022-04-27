Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) to “Buy”

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CDXS. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Codexis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

NASDAQ:CDXS traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.34. 698,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.29 and a beta of 1.76. Codexis has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $42.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average of $25.71.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $81,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $728,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Codexis by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Codexis by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Codexis by 372.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Codexis during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Codexis during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000.

About Codexis (Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

