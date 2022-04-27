Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ring Energy, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Texas and Kansas. Ring Energy, Inc. is based in TULSA, United States. “

Get Ring Energy alerts:

REI stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. Ring Energy has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.29 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ring Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Ring Energy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ring Energy by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ring Energy by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Ring Energy by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ring Energy (Get Rating)

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ring Energy (REI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.