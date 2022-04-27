Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $3.17 on Wednesday, reaching $371.33. 17,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,306. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $374.11 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $408.88 and a 200-day moving average of $500.81.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.14.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

