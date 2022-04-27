Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Receives $134.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.30.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZEN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, February 13th.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,125,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.64. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $155.62.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $967,252.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $5,171,985.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,199 shares of company stock worth $10,312,296. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 59.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zendesk (Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.