Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of Zephyr Energy plc (LON:ZPHR – Get Rating) rose 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.05 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.65 ($0.10). Approximately 13,950,426 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 6,860,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.55 ($0.10).

The company has a market capitalization of £78.18 million and a P/E ratio of -12.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Zephyr Energy alerts:

Zephyr Energy Company Profile (LON:ZPHR)

Zephyr Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources. Its flagship property is the Paradox Basin, which covers an area of approximately 25,353 acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as Rose Petroleum plc and changed its name to Zephyr Energy plc in August 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zephyr Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zephyr Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.