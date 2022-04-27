Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of Zephyr Energy plc (LON:ZPHR – Get Rating) rose 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.05 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.65 ($0.10). Approximately 13,950,426 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 6,860,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.55 ($0.10).
The company has a market capitalization of £78.18 million and a P/E ratio of -12.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Zephyr Energy Company Profile (LON:ZPHR)
Featured Articles
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Zephyr Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zephyr Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.