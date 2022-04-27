Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,801,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Zoetis worth $439,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,908 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 28.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,674 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,317,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,717,000 after buying an additional 739,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 306.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,654,000 after purchasing an additional 561,631 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

Shares of ZTS traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.90. 34,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,468,386. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.09 and a 200 day moving average of $206.54. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $165.22 and a one year high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

