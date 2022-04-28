$0.06 EPS Expected for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.07. Yamana Gold reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yamana Gold.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 5.91%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. CSFB set a $5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 130,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $5.54. 1,022,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,388,842. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yamana Gold (AUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.