$0.07 EPS Expected for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.08. MiX Telematics posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $36.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.26 million.

MIXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on MiX Telematics in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MiX Telematics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other news, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 123,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $60,546.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Jacobs bought 1,207,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $555,565.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,465,275 shares of company stock worth $5,461,914 and sold 312,795 shares worth $153,270. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 157.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 33.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MIXT stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.21. 6,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,670. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $247.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 51.35%.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

