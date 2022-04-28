$0.26 EPS Expected for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.29. Host Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,500%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.06. 13,260,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,543,358. The company has a current ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -701.77 and a beta of 1.27. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is -399.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 158,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 62,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 31,359 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 28,760 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 59,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 928,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

