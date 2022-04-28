-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s earnings. Ocuphire Pharma reported earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.41) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ocuphire Pharma.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06).

OCUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUP remained flat at $$2.33 during trading hours on Friday. 4,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,692. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 27.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances; and Phase 2b clinical trial for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that has completed Phase 2 VEGA-1 trial for presbyopia.

