$0.38 EPS Expected for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.39. CVB Financial also reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 40.95%. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ CVBF traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $23.66. 753,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,526. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $24.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

In related news, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $150,912.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,889 shares in the company, valued at $516,142.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 9.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 356,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 29,641 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,040,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 41.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter worth about $222,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

