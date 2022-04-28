$0.41 EPS Expected for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. CoreCivic reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 186,221 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 491,567 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the third quarter worth $428,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the third quarter valued at $1,448,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 26.9% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 133,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 28,325 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CXW traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.00. CoreCivic has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $14.24.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

