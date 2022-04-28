$0.55 EPS Expected for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) will announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Autoliv’s earnings. Autoliv posted earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.98 to $8.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.00). Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Autoliv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Autoliv from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $123.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

In other Autoliv news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth $87,591,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,587,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,051,000 after buying an additional 656,722 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 444.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,494,000 after buying an additional 548,671 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 6,057.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 418,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,891,000 after buying an additional 411,900 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 967,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after buying an additional 403,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALV traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,001. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $110.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

