$0.82 EPS Expected for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Skechers U.S.A. reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. OTR Global raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.44.

SKX traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.27. 2,729,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.38. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.23 per share, for a total transaction of $2,867,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 56,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $2,456,062.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,450,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,541,000 after buying an additional 2,994,421 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 317.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,989,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,811,000 after buying an additional 1,513,394 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth $51,875,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,845,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,115,000 after buying an additional 711,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $26,759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

