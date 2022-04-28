$1.06 EPS Expected for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.10. Cathay General Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CATY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATY stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.48. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.79%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

