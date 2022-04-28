$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) to post $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.18. FirstCash posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $501.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FCFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

NASDAQ FCFS traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.50. 376,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,384. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $97.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In other FirstCash news, insider Howard F. Hambleton acquired 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $112,136.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at about $593,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

