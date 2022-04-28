$1.15 EPS Expected for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Timken’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Timken posted earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timken will report full year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.62 million. Timken had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

TKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,862,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,536,000 after purchasing an additional 78,321 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,153,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,797,000 after purchasing an additional 380,333 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Timken by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,675,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,030,000 after buying an additional 360,294 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Timken by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,477,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,110,000 after buying an additional 72,762 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Timken by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,405,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,660,000 after buying an additional 474,870 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timken stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,237. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. Timken has a 12-month low of $55.32 and a 12-month high of $92.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.05%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

