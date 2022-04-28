$1.17 EPS Expected for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) will report $1.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Bancolombia posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $6.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bancolombia.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.61. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on CIB. Itaú Unibanco raised Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Itau BBA Securities raised Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America raised Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Bancolombia by 5.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIB traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,127. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.828 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.87%.

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

