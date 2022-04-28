$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) to announce $1.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. TriNet Group posted earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 43.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TNET shares. StockNews.com cut shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.98.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $181,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $35,706.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,399 shares of company stock worth $5,028,952. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,102,000 after buying an additional 78,945 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,563,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,179,000 after buying an additional 747,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,310,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,903,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,211,000 after buying an additional 18,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNET stock traded up $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $92.65. 353,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,876. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.29. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $69.43 and a twelve month high of $109.40.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

