$1.82 Billion in Sales Expected for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) This Quarter

Analysts expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) to report $1.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86 billion. KeyCorp posted sales of $1.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year sales of $7.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.25 billion to $7.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $7.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. UBS Group started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.19.

NYSE KEY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.04. 484,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,701,831. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average is $23.68. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

