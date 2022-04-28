$100.15 Million in Sales Expected for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $100.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $98.70 million to $101.61 million. Dime Community Bancshares posted sales of $70.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full-year sales of $408.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $407.40 million to $410.39 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $435.11 million, with estimates ranging from $431.23 million to $439.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $101.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.94 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

DCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 5,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $182,444.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 141,181 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 48.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,919 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 53,547 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 398,870.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCOM stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $34.81. The company had a trading volume of 161,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,913. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.08. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $38.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.67%.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

