$122.34 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $122.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $126.00 million and the lowest is $118.68 million. Mesa Air Group posted sales of $97.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year sales of $537.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $537.00 million to $538.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $596.50 million, with estimates ranging from $582.00 million to $611.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mesa Air Group.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Mesa Air Group had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $147.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.33 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James downgraded Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Shares of MESA stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.36. 5,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $120.84 million, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67. Mesa Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Mesa Air Group by 123.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 708.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group in the third quarter valued at $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 65.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the third quarter worth about $84,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. It also engages in leasing aircrafts to third parties. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 167 aircraft, which include 153 owned aircrafts and 14 leased aircrafts with approximately 507 daily departures to 129 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Air Group (MESA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.