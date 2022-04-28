131,903 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Acquired by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 131,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,000. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF makes up 1.3% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,365.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period.

ICLN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,513,541. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.05. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

