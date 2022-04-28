1,345 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Bought by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,345 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,470 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 760 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total value of $121,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $106,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,015 shares of company stock worth $6,223,678. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on EA shares. Atlantic Securities raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.63.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $121.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $148.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

