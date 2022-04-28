1,444 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Acquired by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of A. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 155.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,978,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,727,000 after buying an additional 2,423,618 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 38.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,269,255,000 after buying an additional 2,250,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,327,761,000 after buying an additional 1,820,330 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $228,450,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,179,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $343,385,000 after purchasing an additional 962,754 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:A opened at $117.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.24 and a 52-week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.23.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

